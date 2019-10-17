UK politician: US withdrawal from JCPOA damaged Iran's confidence

Alistair Burt, former British Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

Elaborating on his stance on the Iran Deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Burt said that he supported the deal during his tenure as minister of state for the Middle East.

He stressed the importance of holding negotiations in line with reducing the tensions.

Referring to the US exit from the JCPOA, Burt said Trying to get back to the deal as it was seems unlikely because the United states is unlikely to concede that it made a mistake.



He then claimed "Accordingly looking for something new seems to me to be quite sensible. It might cover some of the other areas that I think we would have got on to, if the JCPOA had stayed in place to include some new elements."

