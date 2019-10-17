UNICEF official praises Iran for advanced health services

Chaiban made the remarks in a meeting with Minister of Health Saeed Namaki in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 66th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean which opened in the Iranian capital on October 15.

Iran is well recognized worldwide for its successes in basic healthcare and health system as well, the UNICEF official said.

Chaiban further noted that Iran can count on UNICEF to receive health services as the country has made good efforts towards the issue.

Talking of the issue of sanctions, Chaiban said his body is after finding ways to remove limitations on financial transactions.

The 66th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, chaired and hosted by Iran, will work until late Thursday.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish