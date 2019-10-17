Iran unveils modern training jet

Yasin training jet was launched today for the first time at Nojeh (Nozheh) Airbase in western province of Hamedan after passing final test phase.

Yasin is designed and built by skilled Iranian experts and cooperation between Ministry of Defense, Iran Air Force and the Office for Development and Renovation of Science and Technology operating under Vice-President Sorena Sattari.

Yasin is of 12-meter length, four-meter height and 5.5-ton weight and capable of flying up to 12 km.

Iranian Yasin training jet is the most updated version of its kind in the world.

1483**1416

