Iraq gets waivers for US sanctions on Iran: report

The sanctions waiver will allow Iraq to import vital energy from Iran for another 120-day period.

A previous waiver, granted last June, was set to expire on Wednesday, the report noted.

Iraqi Government has declared that it will not follow the US sanctions in blatant violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which required the member states to lift international sanctions on Iran and that the Resolution endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action acknowledging the Agreement for settlement of the nuclear dispute between Iran and the five Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish