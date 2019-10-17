Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 17

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran to exit from recession soon

- Rouhani: Elections will determine Iran's fate

- Arbaeen, the resurrection of 2010s

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Interaction with world a must for development

- Iran to slash more nuclear obligations over Europe's inaction: Zarif

- SNSC head vows crushing response to those behind oil tanker attack

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Syrian troops enter ex-Daesh capital Raqqa

- Arbaeen, the message of freedom and dignity

- Iranian wrestler Rahmani claims gold at World Beach Games

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Zarif: EU unable to fulfill JCPOA commitments

- Monthly steel products exports rise 60% yr/yr

- US trying to give new life to Daesh

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Importers buy forex worth ‎€7.8b at secondary forex market

- Top stock market performers announced

- Condolences to Muslims on Arbaeen

1483**1416

