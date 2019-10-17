Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 17

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran to exit from recession soon
- Rouhani: Elections will determine Iran's fate
- Arbaeen, the resurrection of 2010s
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Interaction with world a must for development
- Iran to slash more nuclear obligations over Europe's inaction: Zarif
- SNSC head vows crushing response to those behind oil tanker attack
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Syrian troops enter ex-Daesh capital Raqqa
- Arbaeen, the message of freedom and dignity
- Iranian wrestler Rahmani claims gold at World Beach Games
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Zarif: EU unable to fulfill JCPOA commitments
- Monthly steel products exports rise 60% yr/yr
- US trying to give new life to Daesh
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Importers buy forex worth €7.8b at secondary forex market
- Top stock market performers announced
- Condolences to Muslims on Arbaeen
