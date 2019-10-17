Tunisia ready for cooperation with Iran in producing medicine

She made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on the sidelines of the 66th meeting of Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers.

Complaining about brain drain in Tunisia, she added that her country is planning to maintain the assets.

Tunisia is a gateway for Africa which can help transfer of the Iranian medical products to the other African states, Cheikh said.

The 66th meeting of Eastern Mediterranean Health Ministers hosted by Iran will end on Thursday.

8072**2050

