Araghchi: Iran set to take next nuclear steps

During the fifth political consultations between Iran and Sweden attended by Swedish Deputy Foreign Minister Anika Soder, he also added that the decision will remain unchanged until Iran's interests from JCPOA are ensured.

Describing the two countries' interaction and cooperation at the bilateral, regional and international levels as acceptable and growing, Araghchi said that despite the US exit from the deal and exercising policy of maximum pressure, Iran has tried to keep windows of diplomacy and interaction open.

However, Europe has extended only political support and refused to pay for survival of the international accord, Araghchi said.

"Iran has decided to put up maximum and active resistance against maximum pressure in reaction to the US unacceptable policies," he stressed.

The EU is expected to adopt constructive stances and rebuild trust, Araghchi said.

Soder, for her part, highlighted Sweden's political resolve to keep up mutual collaboration and solve outstanding issues, saying that her country has always supported the JCPOA which entails positive impacts for all sides.

Sweden is still hopeful that JCPOA will survive in the wake of EU's efforts to ensure Iran's benefits from the deal, she said.

Expressing concern over spread of tensions and crises, Soder said that diplomatic solution is the only way to solve them and her country will support all the initiatives in this respect.

She also thanked Iran for releasing a British vessel owned by a Swedish company.

