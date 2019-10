He stressed in a tweet, "Despite shortcomings and difficulties, we have no option but a lively election," saying whoever considers himself capable can run in the election.

"We will vote for anybody being more competent, more moderate and wiser and ready for sacrificing for the country," President Rouhani said.

Iran Majlis (parliament) elections will be held in March 2020.

