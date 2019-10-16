Iran, Sweden discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Annika Soder who is currently in Tehran to attend the fifth round of Iran-Sweden consultations conferred with Zarif late on Wednesday.
8072**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Swedish deputy foreign minister discussed major regional developments with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran late on Wednesday.
Annika Soder who is currently in Tehran to attend the fifth round of Iran-Sweden consultations conferred with Zarif late on Wednesday.
8072**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment