Oct 16, 2019, 11:01 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83520692
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Sweden discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Iran, Sweden discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Swedish deputy foreign minister discussed major regional developments with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran late on Wednesday.

Annika Soder who is currently in Tehran to attend the fifth round of Iran-Sweden consultations conferred with Zarif late on Wednesday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 3 =