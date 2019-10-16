Oct 16, 2019, 8:09 PM
Mexican envoy meets Zarif, bids farewell

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Mexican Ambassador to Iran bid farewell in a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department, Alfonso Zegbe bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his mission to Iran.

