Mexican envoy meets Zarif, bids farewell

According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department, Alfonso Zegbe bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his mission to Iran.
1391**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Mexican Ambassador to Iran bid farewell in a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.
According to the report of Foreign Ministry Media Department, Alfonso Zegbe bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his mission to Iran.
1391**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment