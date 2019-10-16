Rouhani: People's privacy should be protected

Referring to upgrading the country's basic and public infrastructures in cyberspace, President Rouhani said that the technological development on the cyber net in today's world should be heeded as the people's lives around the world are highly interdependent and intertwined with communication and growing cyber technologies.

Since major parts of these interactions rest in rendering services areas, we should not allow service to the people to be disrupted or even slowed down, the President said.

Emphasizing the necessity of upgrading technologies related to this area, the senior official made the remark that ensuring the security of the country's cyberspace and upgrading this space should be taken into consideration.

Referring to the dependence of the services required by the people on the Internet, the president said that the goal should be attained through the provision of services via the national information network in a way that the privacy of the people and information must be fully protected.

Rouhani praised the efforts made by various agencies in upgrading the infrastructure and cyber services to the people, saying, "Services to the people must be expanded and every action that needs to be taken to secure services for the people must be prioritized. In this respect, public, private, and state-run agencies must effectively support the sectors dedicated to this space."

The President emphasized the need to cut the dependence on non-native software and equipment, noting, “Although complete dependency is not possible in today's complex world of communication from the World Wide Web, native technologies and software can be enhanced by indigenous technologies and even avoided non-native programs.”

A report by the National Center for Cyberspace on activities carried out by various agencies in the country, on upgrading the country's cyberinfrastructure, capabilities and measures required to further strengthen the country's cyberspace infrastructure was also presented during the session.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish