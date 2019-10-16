Oct 16, 2019, 6:36 PM
Iranian Chief of Int’l Police meets Head of French Police Int’l Affairs

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA - International Police Chief of Iranian Law Enforcement Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad met with the International Affairs Department Chief of French Police Jean-Jacques Colomby to discuss common police matters.

The Iranian high Law Enforcement official called for the pursuit of common police issues, including criminal, drug, education and expert exchanges, as well as more effective investigation into the extradition request for fugitives, especially transnational organized crime, according to the police website on Wednesday.

French Colonel Jean-Jacques Colomby also praised the constructive and effective communication of Iran’s international police in line with international protocols that have accelerated police diplomacy and prosecution of criminals.

He also called for increased communication and exchange of experience between the two sides and continued police cooperation.

