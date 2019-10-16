Iran, Azerbaijan hold Joint trade conference on knowledge-based companies

According to IRNA, in the one-day conference attended by Iranian Ambassador to Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh and Head of the Presidential Innovation and Prosperity Fund Ali Vahdat as well as officials and representatives of over 50 Iranian companies and 60 companies the two countries' cooperation in the field of knowledge and innovation was discussed.

Speaking at the conference, Jahangirzadeh noted the cooperation of knowledge-based companies as new capacity for economic interactions between the two countries, referring to the exponential expanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in political, economic and cultural spheres.

He expressed hope that the use of these capacities and the expansion of cooperation would be in the interests of both Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and that a new chapter in cooperation would be established between the knowledge-based companies.

Jahangirzadeh said that "although the volume of trade between Iran and Azerbaijan was $220 million in 2016, now three times more than that should be and we must do our utmost to increase this figure".

The head of the Presidential Fund for Innovation and Prosperity also said that "today we have arrived in Baku with more than 50 Iranian knowledge-based and technology companies to develop the market of knowledge-based companies abroad.

Vahdat announced the opening of the office of knowledge-based companies in Baku to showcase and develop Iranian-based knowledge products in the Republic of Azerbaijan, among the plans of the three-day trip, adding that the export hub would be permanently established and could also help establish a close relationship between Iranian-based knowledge companies and companies based in Azerbaijan.

He noted, startup ecosystem and Iranian-based knowledge are unique in the region and this creates an opportunity to gain good markets in other countries and previous experience has been very effective and "I hope our companies can be well introduced" in Azerbaijan too.

