US’ appeasement of Saudi Arabia

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced in a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman on Friday, October 11, that in response to last month's attack on Aramco oil facilities, the US is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia. According to the Pentagon statement, 2,000 new troops, two Patriot missile systems, a Todd missile system, two fighter squadrons, and an air surveillance unit are among the equipment to be deployed to help Saudi Arabia at the request of Mohammed bin Salman. This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has sought help from the US military in providing security.

The announcement was made to face Iran, while US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley described the reason for the deployment as defensive and aimed at increasing deterrence in the Persian Gulf. The Secretary of Defense called this measure a warning to Iran of acting against US interests and other governments. While both parties oppose arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the Trump administration is trying to compensate for the inefficiency of its defense systems by increasing the number of troops and deploying more systems.

The IRNA researcher talked to Middle East expert "Abazar Barari " about increasing US military presence in the Middle East.

US; deploying troops to show their supportive role

Barari stated at the beginning of the interview that the United States is a strategic partner of the Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, and it annually buys a large number of its military weapons from the United States. The insecurity of the Persian Gulf region has weakened the United States and its allies in the wake of our country's power and promotion of Iran's regional supporters, including Hezbollah and Yemen's Ansarullah. On the basis of Washington's view, the US was needed to do something to support its regional allies.

By sending fresh troops to the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia, the US wants to show its supportive role and claim it is very sensitive to energy security in the region. The US direct interest goes back to stabilizing energy security in the region and the Arab states of Persian Gulf, and if their interests are compromised, the US government is taking action, though the Arab countries appear to have somehow realized that if America's interests are not directly met, there is no action taken by the United States. In the current situation, there is a serious shift in Saudi foreign policy by changing its hawkish stance towards Iran and used softer diplomatic language.

For the past year, the Saudis have sought to persuade the United States to engage in a war practically against Iran, but US analysis has shown that starting a war against Iran is threatening the national interest of the US, the Middle East expert said. There is virtually no possibility of war. Over time, Saudi Arabia became frustrated with US policies and came to the conclusion that the United States would do nothing to benefit Saudi Arabia if it did not serve its interests. During Iran's downing of the US drone, we saw that the United States was unable to take any action because of its national interests.

In the wake of bin Salman's disappointment with US policies, he concluded that tensions in the region would be detrimental to Riyadh, and it was unlikely that he would continue to pursue his policies. The extremism itself applied softer diplomatic literature than Iran.

Bin Salman's differing stances in his recent remarks showed that he could not persuade the United States to take military action against the Islamic Republic. By sending mediators, bin Salman tries to win the space inside for his own benefit. It is impossible for the Saudis to leave Yemen, and have to step out of the swamp step by step with proximity to Iran. By resolving the Yemen crisis, it will address the profound challenges it faces in the region and internationally, and can partly consolidate its security on the basis of friendship with its neighbors.

Saudi Arabia pays for US troops in the region

In the past, it was argued that Saudi Arabia provided strong financial support to the US military, but it was never publicly and openly discussed, the expert on Middle East affairs said. By US President Donald Trump's approach as a professional businessman it has come to light. The Trump administration's motto was not to spend the US money elsewhere and spend it for the sake of the American people, and in line with Trump's policy, he sees Saudi Arabia as a milking cow that receives large sum of money from Saudi Arabia to secure it.

Saudi Arabia seeks to buy security with money by taking over the US military spending, but it is a misconception that the national security of a country is linked with foreign troops, not with conviction but with the tools of dollars and money. Trump urges his allies that the presence of the US military and military fleet in the region will not cost Washington and that the regional allies pay for it. Because of recent developments, the US regional allies have concluded that the United States is more talkative than to take action, and not a pragmatic strategic partner, but the Islamic Republic represents every current and belief in the world to the end to show that is pragmatic. The United States has also shown in recent days that it is not a reliable ally for the Kurds of Syria.

The deployment of these forces is not going to change the reality in the region, and it is purely for appeasing Saudi Arabia. The reality is the same as the US did in Syria, and Washington is not going to pay an unreasonable price for defending its allies.

By: Rahmat Tahmouresi

Translated by: Hamed Shahbazi

Edited by: Hamid Shamlou

