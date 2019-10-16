Speaker says US policies disrupted int’l law

Speaking on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) summit, Larijani told the Iranian embassy staff in Serbia that the US policies are disrupting law and order, noting that it has nothing to do with the international obligations.

He added that these behaviors have created turmoil on the international scene and are not only limited to Iran, but the United States has violated many talks and treaties, so what will be the fate of mankind if other states have this non-obedience?

Larijani went on to say that the United States simply broke the arms ban treaty with the Russians that had been negotiated for years, and as a result, "we are witnessing a very violent arms race" around the world. This is not an easy matter. They have also disrupted the deal with Europe and China, and Iran's nuclear deal is another example of American disrespect to international regulations.

He pointed out that Iran's nuclear deal was signed after years of adventure against Iran and the trouble it caused to our country. Former US President Barack Obama sent 2 letters seeking to negotiate with Iran on the nuclear issue, many debating whether or not to negotiate with them, and eventually, given the circumstances, they agreed that Iran could enrich uranium and lifted the sanctions imposed against the country. In fact, negotiations began with these terms.

In another part of his remarks, referring to the interest of Iran and Serbia in developing relations, the high-ranking official stated that his understanding of the talks with the Serbian Prime Minister and President is that they are interested in cooperating with Iran on economic, scientific and cultural issues, and both sides have to provide the ground.

The Speaker praised the efforts of the staff of the Iranian Embassy in Serbia for closer relations between the two countries and went on to say that the security in Iran is because the enemies know that they cannot play with Iran and the conflict with Iran is costly for them.

