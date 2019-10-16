Iran ups steel ingot exports by 3% in 6 months

A sum of 11 large Iranian steelmakers exported 3,488, 867 tons of steel ingot over the past six months (March 20-September 22), registering a rise of 3 percent during last year's corresponding period.

The same steelmakers saw an increase of 60 percent in their exports last month (August 23-September 22) compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Iran Alloy Steel Company (IASCO) registered the biggest rise, 168 percent, in rebar export.

