Oct 16, 2019, 4:08 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83520386
0 Persons

Iran ups steel ingot exports by 3% in 6 months

Iran ups steel ingot exports by 3% in 6 months

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA- Iran’s ingot exports during the last six months rose by three percent in comparison to last year's corresponding period.

A sum of 11 large Iranian steelmakers exported 3,488, 867 tons of steel ingot over the past six months (March 20-September 22), registering a rise of 3 percent during last year's corresponding period. 

The same steelmakers saw an increase of 60 percent in their exports last month (August 23-September 22) compared to the corresponding period of last year.  

Iran Alloy Steel Company (IASCO) registered the biggest rise, 168 percent, in rebar export. 

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 12 =