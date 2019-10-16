President hails Iranian universities' achievements

He made the remarks here on Wednesday when he was addressing a ceremony at Tehran University to celebrate the start of the new academic year in Iran.

Stressing that the Iranian academic community has never lagged behind the world and modern societies, the president praised the universities for always taking significant steps towards helping the country apply modern science and technology.

Elsewhere in his speech, the president said election determines the fate and future of the country.

Despite all problems and shortages, the best way to reform society is to vote, President Rouhani noted.

He said that "we should determine between the strategy of constructive interaction with the world or constant confrontation by going to polls."

Rouhani said that in the process of negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency to settle technical dispute about Iranian nuclear program, some used to say that IAEA is under the US influence and it is not useful to work with the agency, but, "we continued with cooperation with IAEA and got verification from the UN specialized agency about civilian nature of the Iranian nuclear activities."

