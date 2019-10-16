Larijani appreciates Iraqi hospitality during Arbaeen procession

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Sherko Merwaes, head of the foreign Relations Parliamentary Committee of Iraq on the sidelines of the 141st Assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Larijani expressed concerns over recent accidents in Iraq, saying Iran is certain that great Iraqi nation will solve this issue.

Despite the fact that demonstrations naturally happen in all countries but there are some other issues behind the scene of armed and violent protests, he added.

Emphasizing the benefit of security and development in Iraq for Iran, he said that some countries do not accept peace and security in this country.

Iran has no forces and interference in Iraq, Larijani said, adding that Iraqi government requested Iran for help when Daesh attacked this country.

Meanwhile, Merwaes pointed to deep relations between two countries and importance of developing economic and cultural ties.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

9376**1416

