WHO commends Iran's potentials in health sector

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Asaei said that WHO is aware of Iran's capacity in primary healthcare system, adding that WHO exercises regular experts visit to Iran's health system.

He called for making more efforts to let other countries know Iran's health system better.

He said that Iran's medical insurance system gives better services than other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean including Egypt and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that Iran is the healthcare leader in the East Mediterranean and has been able to control death of kids, women and also communicable diseases by giving timely health services.

Earlier, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Treatment is committed to deliver health services to all people including Shia, Sunni, Christian, Jewish, Zoroastrian and even prisoners sentenced to death.

He urged WHO not to let anybody's health be affected by warmongers or those involved in sectarian violence, a reference to Daesh (ISIS).

