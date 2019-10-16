Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 16

** IRAN NEWS
- WHO chief calls Iran health leader of Eastern Mediterranean region
- Aramco, the victim of White House decision
- Violating int'l law becomes US gov't's habit
** IRAN DAILY
- US sanctions on Iran amount to crime against humanity: Rouhani
- Iran raises $700m in local bourse for funding oil project
- US hindering settlement of Iran-Saudi tensions: Speaker
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Residents welcome Syrian army to Manbij
- ‘U.S. seeks to transfer thousands of Daesh terrorists from Syria to Iraq’
- Iran finish 8th at 2019 FIVB World Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- “Sabokbal” composer Hossein Dehlavi passes away at 92
- Bright future ahead for Iranian child prodigy
- Govt. not permitted to join Palermo Convention: Rezaee
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- 3 main sources for next budget
- Iran, EEU announce trade tariffs
- TEDPIX extends losing streak
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment