Oct 16, 2019, 8:24 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83519349
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 16

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 16

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- WHO chief calls Iran health leader of Eastern Mediterranean region

- Aramco, the victim of White House decision

- Violating int'l law becomes US gov't's habit

** IRAN DAILY

- US sanctions on Iran amount to crime against humanity: Rouhani

- Iran raises $700m in local bourse for funding oil project

- US hindering settlement of Iran-Saudi tensions: Speaker

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Residents welcome Syrian army to Manbij

- ‘U.S. seeks to transfer thousands of Daesh terrorists from Syria to Iraq’

- Iran finish 8th at 2019 FIVB World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Sabokbal” composer Hossein Dehlavi passes away at 92

- Bright future ahead for Iranian child prodigy

- Govt. not permitted to join Palermo Convention: Rezaee

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- 3 main sources for next budget

- Iran, EEU announce trade tariffs

- TEDPIX extends losing streak

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 7 =