Iran protests to FIFA over Bahraini fans' breach of int'l regulations

In reaction to the Bahraini football players and fans' insulting move when Iran's national anthem was played, he said that Iran's official protest to the behaviors will be declared to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation and Olympic International Olympic for taking legal action and punishing them.

Bahraini football fans' insult to the Iranian national anthem is gross violation of FIFA rules and Olympic Charter and Iran will pursue the issue with international organizations of FIFA and Olympic Committee, he said.

Spectators of the Bahraini team committed cheap and ridiculous acts simultaneously with the playing of Iran's national anthem.

The game ended one-nil in favor of Bahrain.

