Iran dismisses claims on oil leakage from SABITI

NIOC Public Relations Department on Tuesday announced that oil leakage from the stricken ship has been stopped and the images released pertain to the day of incident (Friday) and hours after it was hit by rockets.

NIOC also made it clear that oil leak from SABITI was ceased hours after the incident by the striving personnel of the ship.

Currently, SABITI has passed Bab El Mandeb Strait in a totally balanced state and will soon reach the Persian Gulf.

SABITI was targeted by two missiles in the Red Sea about 60 miles (96 km) from Jeddah port on Friday.

