German film Fest to host 6 Iranian movies

This year 310 movies from 61 countries are to compete at the festival.

‘Va Kas Che' by Kamran Heidari, ‘Exodus’ by Bahman Kiarostami and a short documentary named 'Asho' by Jafar Najafi are scheduled to be screened at the event.

‘The End’ co-directed by Hadi and Mehdi Zarei, ‘Family Relations’ by Nasser Zamiri and an animation named ‘Am I a Wolf’ by Amir-Houshang Moeen are set to go on screen at the festival.

The 62nd International Leipzig Festival for Documentary and Animated Film is set to take place in Leipzig of Germany from October 28 to November 3.

