Zarif invites regional states to join Iran to maintain peace, stability

"Grateful to PM @ImranKhanPTI for his efforts toward peace in the #PersianGulf Reiterating #HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour)," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"I again invite colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity," he added.

Imran Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday to discuss issues of mutual interest with Iranian officials.

International and regional issues, most recent developments of the region and bilateral relations were the most important issues discussed during his one-day trip to Tehran.

Imran Khan met with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in his joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Khan referred to his trip to New York and said US President Donald Trump had asked him to facilitate a dialogue between Iran and the US.

Stressing deep and long-standing relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said Pakistan has never forgotten Iran's aid in 1965.

Khan also appreciated the Iranian government for its support of the Kashmir people and its position with regard to this humanitarian disaster.

Some eight million people have been in blockade over the last two months.

Pakistan does not want new conflict to happen in the region since the country has suffered from such conflicts over the last 15 years and has had 70,000 casualties for terrorism, he noted.

