Envoy: Oman entering gate of Iran to Asia, Africa

Addressing a meeting with members of Ahvaz and Mashad chambers of commerce, Shahroudi elaborated on the latest economic condition of Iran and Oman.

He also referred to suitable investment opportunities in Oman and presenting facilities to Iranian businessmen.

Oman has all required factors including security for investment.

Meanwhile, governor of Khuzestan referred to high capacities of the province, saying it is ready for maintaining cooperation with Oman in agriculture, aquatic, technical, engineering, oil and gas, producing construction materials, luxury goods and foodstuff fields.

They also agreed to facilitate exchange of visits between the two sides businessmen through launching Ahvaz-Muscat airline.

