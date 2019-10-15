Iran, Turkmenistan hold joint economic commission meeting

Speaking to IRNA, Bahram Taheri said Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow also chairs the economic commission meeting.

Iranian minister of road and urban development heading a delegation from ministries of petroleum, energy and foreign affairs together with representatives of the chamber of commerce and private sector are in Turkmenistan.

Participating in some bilateral meetings and the joint economic conference were among on the agenda of the Iranian delegation.

9376**2050

