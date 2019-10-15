Iranian culture attracts int'l visitors in South Korea

The Iranian stand attracted many visitors from South Korea and other countries that took part in Itaewon Global Village Festival 2019 in Seoul.

Also, an Iranian restaurant, established in Seoul, offered Iranian cuisine that saw many visitors who wanted to savour delicious Iranian dishes.

The Itaewon Global Village Festival is held in October every year since 2002.

The event has become a hub for global culture festival that not only attracts domestic crowd but also the international visitors.

Held in Itaewon, the center of South Korea’s cultural and tourist scene, the festival offers opportunities to experience a variety of cultures and flavors from all over the world, as well as the traditional Korean culture and cuisine.

