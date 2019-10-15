Rapid growth of knowledge-based companies in Iran

He made the remarks while visiting a knowledge-based manufacturing company in the Alborz industrial city of Qazvin on Tuesday.

Increasing production capacity and mass production of knowledge-based companies is on the agenda, and the government is supporting them, Sorena Sattari said during the visit.

Vice President visited different sections of Gelatin Halal Pharmaceutical Technology Company, which uses state-of-the-art technologies as the only food and drug gelatin company to produce powdered and granular from fresh bones of cows.

Gelatin is one of the most important and strategic products used in various industries, including the pharmaceutical industry, the food industry (dairy, beverages, chocolate and confectionery), military and paper with no substitute.

The main source for gelatin production overseas is pig skin and the other source is bone and cow skin, which is used for gelatin production at the plant.

Gelatin Halal Company is also registered as a knowledge-based company, and the unit with a capacity of 1500 tons per year, currently operates at its one-third capacity.

The VP made the remark that start-up companies help strengthen the knowledge-based economies in the country and are being supported.

Sattari Tuesday on the sideline of a visit to a start-ups and entrepreneurship club in Qazvin underlined the importance of start-ups to advance the knowledge-based economies and stated that supporting start-ups is leading to the strengthening of knowledge-based companies and proper ground for start-ups and employment for young people.

He said the culture of support and confidence for startups requires investment of traditional businesses in the field.

Start-ups are new and creative uses of new technologies and innovative solutions in the creation of new services.

