Iranian army provides security, assistance to Arbaeen pilgrims

The Iranian army ground forces have set up mobile hospitals and other seven temporary stations to provide assistance and services to pilgrims that cross into Iraq from Khosravi, Mehran and Chazzabeh border crossings, said the Iranian army ground force commander Major General Kiumars Ahmadi on Tuesday.

Khosravi border was officially opened recently in a bid to facilitate the transport of pilgrims into Iraq.

Also, 40 people injured in car crashes have been transferred to Iran by the Iranian Army’s choppers.

The Iranian army has set up a 10-day medical team to treat patients in hospitals and clinics in Iran.

