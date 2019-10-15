Pres. Rouhani accuses US of crime against humanity

President Rouhani said without any reasons and just because of the pressures from domestic extremists, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia, the United States went on its knees and withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that it is not an analysis. It was on the news that the Quds-occupying regime, the extremist of the White House, and the Saudis pressured the US.

Exiting an agreement is a disgrace for a country; exiting an agreement endorsed by the UN Security Council is a bigger one; and it becomes much bigger when they sanction medicine and food, Rouhani said.

Undoubtedly, the US has committed a crime against humanity. It is economic terrorism. However, Iran was not brought its knees. Iranian scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs tried their best and now Iran is stepping toward self-sufficiency, he said.

More than 95% of the medicine needed in Iran is producing inside the country. Of course, Iran's friends of Iran haven’t forgotten it. Though they, in words, respect the US, in action, they help Iran, President Rouhani said.

Thanking the friends that help Iran out in difficult days, he said that Iranian doctors tried hard and didn’t let lines for medicine to take shape.

President Rouhani said the 83 million Iranians will never forget US crimes, adding that the US will be the defeated side in this battlefield.

Though the people of Iran are under pressure, the US will be defeated in the UN, in ethics and, even, in economy; Iran will defeat the US, he said.

Regarding the political issues of the region, he said that the Middle East was raided by the most savage terrorists. They killed people in Syria and Iraq and destroyed countries. They oppressed people in Afghanistan and Pakistan. They destroyed Yemen. They left the Yemenis alone in the bombardments and disease.

These wars have caused numerous problems for the people of the region and threaten their health, he said.

President Rouhani added that Iran didn’t forget its neighbors in hard times. Iran rushed to help Syrian as soon as they called for help and rescued Aleppo and Hama from the wild terrorists. Iran helped Iraq when some groups wanted to raze their cities to the ground. Iran is always standing by the oppressed Palestinians. Iran is helping the Yemenis with food and medicine, which is an honor for Iran.

If the region wants to see health, high life expectancy, and sanitation, it should eradicate the disasters that threaten people's health. It should speak up against the war-mongers and, with the science and technology it has at hand, it should help the people that are hurt, he said.

He also said that about 35 years ago, when he was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, he saw people of Medina and Mecca were awaiting Iranian doctors to treat them. Things may have changed there, but Iran is still the bulwark for health and medicine in the region. Tehran, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Mashhad and other cities of Iran are places for the people of the neighboring countries to visit to treat their diseases.

