Minister terms sanctions on drugs, medical equipment as crime against humanity

Speaking in the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean here in Tehran on Tuesday, Namaki said Iran expects the visiting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom to highlight the oppression Iran suffers despite efforts to promote health services in defiance of the cruel economic war.

Iran is committed to presenting health services to all people including Shia, Sunni, Christian, Jewish, Zoroastrian and even prisoners sentenced to death, he said.

He urged WHO to not let anybody's health be affected by warmongers and followers of sectarists.

The minister further stressed Iran's readiness to exchange its successful experiences with other countries in health and treatment sector.

Undoubtedly, he said, the only way to control communicable diseases and decreasing damages to people is through exchanging experiences and maintaining coordination among regional states and with the support of the World Health Organization.

Referring to recent deadly floods in Iran, Namaki said the Islamic Republic of Iran could control the flood without any foreign assistance and with no case of communication of diseases.

Emphasizing the important challenges in Eastern Mediterranean Region, he urged WHO to cooperate in reducing 30% of narcotics consumption by 2025 and in fighting illegal trade of illegal drugs.

