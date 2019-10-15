Iran always calls for political talks to resolve Syrian crisis

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondráček held on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

Larijani stressed economic cooperation between Iran and Czech and to take advantage of capacities of the two countries for major strides in this respect.

Larijani said that President Trump has created a chaos with regard to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Despite the fact that Iran believes in political talks on Syrian issue but some countries prefer armed conflict which is illogical and destructive, Larijani noted.

He added that military conflicts increase terrorism. citing the examples of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Upon the request of their governments, Iran helped Iraq and Syria to suppress Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Vondráček said the militarism will lead nowhere, so the political settlement would be effective.

Unfortunately, civilians are in dire situation in Syria and Yemen, he said.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

