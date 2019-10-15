Iran, UN sign MoU on opening center to cure narcotics disorders

The MoU was signed by Secretary-General of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni.

Speaking in the meeting, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said the MoU is aimed at creating a legal framework for facilitating cooperation to cure disorders caused by narcotics consumption through talks between Iran and UNODC.

He added that the mentioned center is to present report on research studies in close cooperation with other institutions.

Momeni, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in Vienna to sign MoU with UN on creating a cluster office on research to cure disorders originated from drug addiction.

The MoU is supposed to be signed at the UN European cluster office in the Austrian capital city.

Momeni is also scheduled to hold talks with executive director of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Austria Police Chief, officials at the ministry of labor and social welfare, Slovakia Police Chief and other Austrian senior officials.

