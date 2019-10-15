Iran urges IPU to herald Palestinians' grievances

The plight of Palestine has undermined the Muslim World, Larijani said in a meeting with Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Secretary General Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass held on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly.

He added that by establishing the Islamic Parliaments Committee the IPU will achieve more tangible outcomes.

Strong economic relations between Islamic states will have positive impacts on political problems and animosity will turn into participation and cooperation, he noted.

Meanwhile, Khouraichi Niass presented a report about the PUIC performance.

We are seeking to activate commission and committees of the IPU, he added.

He said that unemployment, human rights, terrorism and extremism were the topics discussed in the committees.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

