All President's Men: Multitudes of resignations and firings at Trump administration

The first person on the list is Kevin McAleenan, former acting Secretary of Homeland Security who wanted to distance himself from immigration hardliners in the Trump administration while leading the agency.

On Friday, he announced that he is leaving the agency.

He was flirting with resigning after Trump tweeted that the secretary would spend much of time with his family.

McAleenan has publicly tried to paint himself as a moderate placed in an impossible position with a president with extreme views on immigration, particularly when it came to carrying out policies aimed at rejecting asylum seekers.

A career law enforcement official, McAleenan served longer than any other chief of the Department of Homeland Security without Senate confirmation, assuming his acting post in April after his predecessor Kirstjen Nielsen was asked to resign.

McAleenan is only an example of a large group of US officials who have been fired due to discrepancies with the US president.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation from the administration by the end of November, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Perry’s travels to Ukraine lately have embroiled him in the impeachment inquiry of Trump and his inner circle, even though two of the people called the scandal unrelated to Perry's departure, which they said he has been planning for several months. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is expected to replace Perry.

Perry's plans after leaving the Energy Department were not immediately known, but the 69-year-old has ruled out a fresh bid to the White House after running unsuccessfully in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries. “I’m done. Quote me on that,” he said when asked about another presidential campaign last year, adding that he’d “totally failed” at retiring earlier as Texas governor.

But it's an open question how much of his retirement will be spent answering questions about the Ukraine affair, which centers on questions about whether Trump withheld U.S. military aid to pressure the government in Kiev to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Michael McKinley, a career diplomat and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has resigned his position amid rising dissatisfaction and plummeting morale inside the State Department over what is seen as Pompeo’s failure to support personnel ensnared in the Ukraine controversy.

Kurt Volker, US Special Representative to Ukraine Negotiations, resigned last week and now finds himself giving testimony to Congress as the first witness in the rapidly evolving impeachment. By agreeing to set up a meeting between Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and an Ukrainian presidential aide, he thought he could stop Trump cutting off ties with the new government of Volodymyr Zelenskiy and keep US military aid.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, testified before a joint House of Representatives subcommittee for nearly 10 hours on Friday, asserting that she was ousted from her post in response to her anti-corruption work in the region.

Yovanovitch is a key figure in the growing Trump administration Ukraine scandal that has led to an impeachment inquiry in the House. The White House attempted to stop her testimony, telling her she couldn’t testify if she did not utilize an administration lawyer, but she appeared after receiving a last-minute subpoena.

Yovanovitch was recalled from Ukraine in May, allegedly at the request of the president’s allies, including his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Sigal Mandelker, the U.S. Treasury official who oversaw the Trump administration’s aggressive use of sanctions as a foreign policy tool, has resigned, the U.S. Treasury secretary said on Wednesday.

Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Mandelker allowed Treasury to play “an increasingly central role in national security matters.”

As undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence since June 2017, Mandelker supervised the ramping up of sanctions against Iran, mainly aimed at strangling oil exports after the United States left the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

By taking a look at the the number of resigns, it become clear that such trend has been unprecedented in any US administration.

John Bolton, former national security advisor, was sacked by Trump for discrepancies over many foreign policy issues.

President Donald Trump's personal assistant, who's been with him since the start of his administration, has abruptly left the White House after sharing intimate details about the President's family with reporters.

President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was replaced by another person that will be later replaced by another one as well.

Nick Geale, the top aide to Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, left the Trump administration after a clash with White House officials who regarded him as personally difficult and an impediment to President Trump's de-regulatory agenda, according to sources with direct knowledge.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also left her position at the end of the month, capping a tumultuous tenure as the President's chief spokeswoman in which she largely redefined the role.

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon stepped down in April. McMahon had been nominated to lead the Small Business Administration in December 2016, before Trump had been inaugurated. Her tenure has been a relative island of calm in an administration where the president has publicly broken with several of his Cabinet members, and where top officials have frequently left the White House under a cloud.

James Mattis has resigned as US defense secretary, pointing to differences with Donald Trump over the treatment of allies and the US approach to “malign actors and strategic competitors” on the world stage.

Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke submitted his resignation to the White House December last year facing intense pressure to step down because of multiple probes tied to his real estate dealings in his home state of Montana and his conduct in office.

President Trump’s chief of staff, John F. Kelly, stepped down by the end of the year, the latest move in a long-planned staff shake-up as the president heads into the 2020 campaign facing growing peril from the special counsel and newly empowered Democrats.

Also, embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the “request” of President Donald Trump after more than a year of public criticism from the president.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was another one of Trump’s officials to resign.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned after months of ethics controversies, citing "the unrelenting attacks" on himself and his family, which "have taken a sizable toll on all of us."

"I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency," Trump tweeted. "Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this."

Pruitt's resignation follows months during which the EPA administrator has been embroiled in one ethics controversy after the next.

The former veterans affairs secretary David Shulkin disputed the White House’s characterization of his departure, stating firmly he was fired and did not resign.

Shulkin appeared on both CNN and NBC, after White House officials told Politico on Saturday he had resigned his position.

Before John Bolton took up the position of national security advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster left the Trump administration.

The planned change at the top of the country's national security infrastructure comes after McMaster had an unsettled tenure inside a White House that recently has been expelling its top officials like a deflating balloon.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired by President Donald Trump, according to White House officials’ statements.

He was in office for a little over a year, one of the shortest tenures in modern history — and it was not, experts say, a distinguished one.

White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned from President Donald Trump’s administration.

The former Goldman Sachs president and free trade advocate Cohn, whose departure date will come in a few weeks, decided to quit after Trump announced he would impose stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Hope Hicks, President Trump’s communications director and one of his longest-serving advisers, left the White House as well.

Ms. Hicks, 29, a former model who joined Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign without any experience in politics, became known as one of the few aides who understood Mr. Trump’s personality and style and could challenge the president to change his views.

White House staff secretary Rob Porter, a mostly unknown but deeply influential aide who spent almost every day by President Donald Trump’s side, resigned following abuse allegations from his ex-wives.

These are only a couple of people who found themselves in a tough situation at White House that is being run by US President Donald Trump with unclear policies in mind.

