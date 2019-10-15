Oct 15, 2019, 8:25 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83517755
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 15

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 15

Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran has put critical situation behind; foiled plots

- No military solution for Syria, region

- Mideast states believe region safer place without US

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Iran ready to take part in talks within 5+1 framework if its demands fulfilled

- Parliament speaker: Iran, Qatar on path of broadening trade ties

- Iran releases pictures of oil tanker attacked off Saudi coast

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Celebrations in Northern Syria as army arrives

- Putin in Saudi Arabia on official visit

- Iran to take on Bahrain for 2022 FIFA World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Separating budget from oil requires ‘precise surgery’

- Ali Musavi Garmarudi, Faramarz Qaribian join “Forty Days of Love” honorees 

- Bahrain a tough team to beat: Marc Wilmots

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks tumble amid rush to sell

- Privatization reforms on agenda

- Foreign experts helping upgrade Arak reactor

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =