Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 15

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran has put critical situation behind; foiled plots
- No military solution for Syria, region
- Mideast states believe region safer place without US
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran ready to take part in talks within 5+1 framework if its demands fulfilled
- Parliament speaker: Iran, Qatar on path of broadening trade ties
- Iran releases pictures of oil tanker attacked off Saudi coast
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Celebrations in Northern Syria as army arrives
- Putin in Saudi Arabia on official visit
- Iran to take on Bahrain for 2022 FIFA World Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Separating budget from oil requires ‘precise surgery’
- Ali Musavi Garmarudi, Faramarz Qaribian join “Forty Days of Love” honorees
- Bahrain a tough team to beat: Marc Wilmots
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Stocks tumble amid rush to sell
- Privatization reforms on agenda
- Foreign experts helping upgrade Arak reactor
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment