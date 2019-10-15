Oct 15, 2019, 11:21 AM
Iran, Pakistan need to exploit their full potentials in trade: Parl. speaker

Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA- Iran’s parliament speaker said that Tehran and Islamabad need to use their potentials to develop their bilateral ties. 

“There is little commerce between Iran and Pakistan. We need to create a situation so that both countries use their full potentials,” said Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani on Monday. 

He made the remark in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade on Monday. 

The Pakistani official mentioned that he will raise the issue with the commerce minister, adding that a visit by Larijani to Pakistan will help cement ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

