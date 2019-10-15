Iran, Pakistan need to exploit their full potentials in trade: Parl. speaker

“There is little commerce between Iran and Pakistan. We need to create a situation so that both countries use their full potentials,” said Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani on Monday.

He made the remark in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade on Monday.

The Pakistani official mentioned that he will raise the issue with the commerce minister, adding that a visit by Larijani to Pakistan will help cement ties between Islamabad and Tehran.

9218**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish