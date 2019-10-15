Oct 15, 2019, 11:13 AM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83517685
0 Persons

Tags

Iran urges world leaders to steer clear of Trump in int'l relations

Iran urges world leaders to steer clear of Trump in int'l relations

Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA- Iran’s parliamentary speaker called on world leaders to steer clear of Trump administration in international relations. 

“Trump’s behaviour won’t last and we need not to allow Trump to leave impacts on international relations. It needs political resolve,” said Iranian Parliament’s Speaker Ali Larijani in a meeting with his South African counterpart, Mrs Baleka Mbete . 

He praised South Africa’s stance towards the Palestinian issues. 

“South Africa won’t change position towards Palestine. Same situation is happening in Syria and Libya as well,” added Larijani. 

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia. 

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =