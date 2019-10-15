Iran urges world leaders to steer clear of Trump in int'l relations

“Trump’s behaviour won’t last and we need not to allow Trump to leave impacts on international relations. It needs political resolve,” said Iranian Parliament’s Speaker Ali Larijani in a meeting with his South African counterpart, Mrs Baleka Mbete .

He praised South Africa’s stance towards the Palestinian issues.

“South Africa won’t change position towards Palestine. Same situation is happening in Syria and Libya as well,” added Larijani.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia.

