Iran welcomes setting up friendship group with Mexico

“The US has created problems for Mexico as well like the ones that its created for us. We welcome Mexico’s positions towards Iran and the region. We hope to discuss mutual issues in a visit by Mexico-Iran friendship to Iran,” said Ali Larijani, Iran Parliament’s Speaker in a meeting with his Mexican counterpart.

The meeting was held in the Serbian capital Belgrade on the sidelines of the 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The Mexican parliamentary speaker told his Iranian counterpart that all disputes must be resolved peacefully.



9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish