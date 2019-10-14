Iran's share of Afghan pharmaceutical market 20%

“Afghans were content with Iranian pharmaceuticals. But, they were replaced with other medicine. Iran’s share of the Afghan market is some 15 to 20%. Iranian pharmas are very cost-effective for us. Then, we can bring the Iranian expertise to our country,” said Afghanistan’s Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz in Tehran on Monday.

He called for removal of barriers for bilateral expansion of relations with Afghanistan in the field of medical equipment.

Feroz added that Iran and Afghanistan have signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in medical sphere, calling for development of their bilateral ties.

