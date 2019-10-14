1 million pilgrims cross into Iraq from Iran, vice versa as Arbaeen approaches

“52,000 pilgrims entered Iran through Shalamcheh border crossing and 34,000 others moved into Iraq via the frontier to head towards the Iraqi city of Karbala over the past 24 hours,” said Khorram Shahr’s Special Governor Kurosh Mavaddat on Monday.

He added that 3,400 foreigners from Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries have also crossed into Iraq from Shalamcheh border crossing.

Shalamcheh border crossing is one of the main frontier points for pilgrims to cross into Iraq.

