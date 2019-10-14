Arbaeen rallies underway with acceptable security: Iran intel minister

“Nobody can carry out sabotage attacks during the Arbaeen marches as we are dominating the event perfectly,” said Hojatoleslam Mahmoud Alavi, Iran’s Intelligence Minister.

He said while visiting Mehran border crossing on the Iraqi frontier where nearly 200,000 people cross into the neighboring country.

Alavi mentioned that pilgrims are feeling secure as they march from Iran into Iraq to mark Arbaeen, the fortieth day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

