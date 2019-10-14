Iran's Judiciary chief hails capture of anti-Iran media figure

Hojatoleslam Ebrahim Raisi lauded the intelligence unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) for the capture of Ruhollah Zam, director of an “anti-revolutionary” media group on Monday.

“Professional operation by the unknown members of the IRGC that deceived the American, Zionist and French intelligence units to capture one of the anti-Iranian heads is appreciable,” said Raisi on Monday.

He added that the Judiciary will severely prosecute those who launch “cyber wars” against the Iranian nation.

Zam was director of Amad News, a news network that propagated false and fake news against Iran, the nation and its political establishment.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish