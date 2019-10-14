Iran ready to help Iraq facilitate transportation of pilgrims: Official

Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfeqari also called on the Iraqi side to reopen Sumar border at the earliest.

In a meeting with the Iraqi delegation in Monzarieh late Monday, Iraq's transportation facilities did not meet needs of the Iranian pilgrims in some border crossings.

"We are prepared for sending buses to Iraq as many as they require, as some 300 buses are currently on Monzarieh border to transfer the pilgrims," he said.

So far some 3,300,000 Iranian pilgrims have entered Iraqi territory, he said, appreciating Iraqi government for providing them with services.

Zolfeqari, also head of Arbaeen Headquarters, further noted that visa requirements for the Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims have been removed for 65 days.

"Some are unhappy with friendship between Iran and Iraq, as we should be careful about mischievous acts," the official said.

