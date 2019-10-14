Iran can meet Europe, India needs to renewable energies

Mohammad Sadeqzadeh said on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Fourth International Renewable Energies Exhibition and IRIB Conference Hall that Iran can easily meet the needs of European countries as well as India using its solar and wind energy capacity.

The official pointed to the geopolitical shift of energy from fossil to renewable, noting that Iran plays a more effective role.

Sadeqzadeh went on to say that currently, the process of paying attention to renewable energies in our country, despite all the difficulties, has become a people-based economic section and a significant part of the population of the country has become involved in this type of energy.

The Deputy Minister of Energy stated that over the past three to four years, although 130 MW of renewable energy has reached 800 MW, the presence of people in this sector has multiplied.

The population in the renewable energies sector, which last year was around 2,000, has now grown to 40,000 and it is expected to reach over 100,000 by the end of next year.

He said that the presence of more people in this sector will guarantee the continuity of renewable life in our country.

Managing director of Iran's Renewable Energy and Productivity Organization said that despite the abundance of free oil and gas and partly free hydrocarbons, renewable energies are harder to come by, but people’s presence is promising.

