Oct 14, 2019, 7:26 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83517504
0 Persons

Tags

Police seized coins dating back to 1,300 years ago in Gonbad Kavous

Police seized coins dating back to 1,300 years ago in Gonbad Kavous

Gonbad Kavous, Oct 14, IRNA – Seven historic and antique coins dating back to 1,300 years ago were discovered from a residential house in Gonbad Kavous, east of Golestan province, said the city police commander on Monday.

Colonel Mahmoud Alifar told IRNA on Monday that after a series of intelligence operations, police forces identified the place where the coins were kept in a residential house.

Highlighting police dominance over law breakers in various sections including illegal excavations and trade of artifacts, he called on the public to report suspected cases.

Gonbad-e Kavous is the Iranian city known historically as Gorgan is the second biggest city in Golestan province.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =