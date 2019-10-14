Police seized coins dating back to 1,300 years ago in Gonbad Kavous

Colonel Mahmoud Alifar told IRNA on Monday that after a series of intelligence operations, police forces identified the place where the coins were kept in a residential house.

Highlighting police dominance over law breakers in various sections including illegal excavations and trade of artifacts, he called on the public to report suspected cases.

Gonbad-e Kavous is the Iranian city known historically as Gorgan is the second biggest city in Golestan province.

