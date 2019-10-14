Iranian, Filipino universities sign MoU

The MoU was inked aiming at the exchange of professors and students as well as conducting joint projects, Director of International Relations of Jundishapur University of Technology Kourosh Attarian said.

He added that the MoU was signed between Iranian Jundishapur University of Technology and the representatives of 12 Philippines colleges.

He expressed hope that the two countries would cooperate on various fields such as history, geography, computer science as well as interdisciplinary majors.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish