Iranian, Filipino universities sign MoU

Dezful, Oct 14, IRNA – Iran and the Philippines signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation on Monday.

The MoU was inked aiming at the exchange of professors and students as well as conducting joint projects, Director of International Relations of Jundishapur University of Technology Kourosh Attarian said.

He added that the MoU was signed between Iranian Jundishapur University of Technology and the representatives of 12 Philippines colleges.

He expressed hope that the two countries would cooperate on various fields such as history, geography, computer science as well as interdisciplinary majors.

