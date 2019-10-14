UK envoy: JCPOA civil nuclear coop brought significant privileges for Iran

"Civil #Nuclear cooperation is an important benefit that #Iran receives under the #JCPOA," Macaire said.

He added: "Delighted to welcome Professor @RobinWGrimes along with UK and Chinese delegations to Tehran for technical talks on the #Arak modernization project."

The trilateral technical talks between the Iranian, Chinese and UK delegations will be continued for two days.

Earlier, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that cooperation in modernization of Khondab Reactor as one of the most important issues mentioned in Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which can convey a positive message to the world.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the current status of the JCPOA, he said despite the fact that Iran has remained committed to all its pledges, the country had to reduce its commitments due to the fact that its interests were not fulfilled.

Kamalvandi reassured that the activities of this project is 100% peaceful, supported by JCPOA and UNSC resolution 2231 indicating that they are exempted from any sanctions.

Meanwhile, Macaire said holding such meetings indicates progress in negotiations.

Not only the remaining signatories of the nuclear accord but most of the countries in the world call for preserving this valuable agreement, he added.

He said US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was not constructive but the European states try to save the deal.

