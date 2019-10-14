US spares no effort to prevent int'l gatherings in Iran

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Universal Health Coverage Forum in Razi International Conference Center, Namaki said warm welcoming of East Mediterranean ministers and Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom in this event is a big achievement for Iran.

He also highlighted treatment of Iranian people in sanction era, health economics and supplying of drugs and medical equipment in the meeting.

He noted that a statement themed 'Tehran Statement' will be issued in this event.

Elaborating Iran's interactions with East Mediterranean states for reinforcing pharmaceutical cooperation, he said bilateral meetings were held with Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq.

