Oct 14, 2019, 6:32 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83517422
0 Persons

Tags

US spares no effort to prevent int'l gatherings in Iran

US spares no effort to prevent int'l gatherings in Iran

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA - Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Monday that the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) is underway while the US spares no effort to prevent regional and international gatherings in Iran.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Universal Health Coverage Forum in Razi International Conference Center, Namaki said warm welcoming of East Mediterranean ministers and Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom in this event is a big achievement for Iran.

He also highlighted treatment of Iranian people in sanction era, health economics and supplying of drugs and medical equipment in the meeting.

He noted that a statement themed 'Tehran Statement' will be issued in this event.

Elaborating Iran's interactions with East Mediterranean states for reinforcing pharmaceutical cooperation, he said bilateral meetings were held with Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =