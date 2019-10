IR724 flight had landed in Orumiyeh city, West Azarbaijan Province, on Sunday evening for refueling, she said.

One of the passengers was taking oxygen during the flight, she said adding a doctor at Orumiyeh airport examined the passenger.

She went on to say that hospitalization of the passenger was not necessary and after renewal of oxygen, the passenger continued flight to destination without any problem.

7129**1430

